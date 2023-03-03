Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 140 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

