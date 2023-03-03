Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $208,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 32.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 53.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 77,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

