Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $238,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PG&E were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

PG&E stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

