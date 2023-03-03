Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $226,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KE by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in KE by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,138,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in KE by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

KE Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -1.13.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

