Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

