Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.92% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGGO opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

