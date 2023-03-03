Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,052,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

