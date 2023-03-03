Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,255 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 136,473 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

