Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,248,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $66.96.

