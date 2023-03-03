VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,635 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

