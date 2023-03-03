Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMC opened at $161.89 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

