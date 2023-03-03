Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,792 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 233.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PPA stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $82.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.