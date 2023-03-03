Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.14 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

