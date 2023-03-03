Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

