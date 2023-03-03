Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 115,799 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.92% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGCP stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.