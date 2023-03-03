Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.95 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 35,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.11.

NYSE:FNV opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $132.21. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

