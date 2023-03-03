Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

