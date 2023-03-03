Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.