VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.48% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

