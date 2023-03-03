Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.66% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,582,000 after purchasing an additional 484,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,162,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,643 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

