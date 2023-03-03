Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,564,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,559,000 after buying an additional 318,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 236,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.