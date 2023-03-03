EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.