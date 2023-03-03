933 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 117.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital upped their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $307.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.80 and its 200-day moving average is $247.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

