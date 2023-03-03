Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.55 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

