Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 23,803 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

