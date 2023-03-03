The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.28 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

