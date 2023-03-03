Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

