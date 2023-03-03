Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 454 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 333,476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

