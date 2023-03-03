Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 23,391 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vertiv stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

