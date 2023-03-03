Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ameren by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.