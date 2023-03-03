Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PVH by 29.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in PVH by 124.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH Trading Up 2.6 %

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE PVH opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.