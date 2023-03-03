Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Equifax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $201.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

