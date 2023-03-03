Horizon Investments LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,001,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 475,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 69.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

