Horizon Investments LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

