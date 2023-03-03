Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

