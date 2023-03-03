Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $624.17 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

