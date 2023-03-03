Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 102,292 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

