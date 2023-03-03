Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,495.27 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,534.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,548.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

