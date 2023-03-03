Horizon Investments LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

