Horizon Investments LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hologic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 101.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 256,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

