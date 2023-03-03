Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,591,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 202,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

