Horizon Investments LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,580,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

