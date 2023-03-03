United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

