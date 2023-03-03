iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 156,701 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 358,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $38.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

