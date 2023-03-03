United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 981,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 52,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 916,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,527 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760 over the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.54. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

