Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,887,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.34 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

