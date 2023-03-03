Horizon Investments LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.