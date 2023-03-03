United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.9 %

AEP opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.