Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

