Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

